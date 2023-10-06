CRNA launches campaign for seat in Ohio House

Kellie Deeter, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and nurse practitioner, has announced her campaign for Ohio's 54th House District, according to an Oct. 6 report from The Chronicle.

The seat's incumbent, Rep. Dick Stein, is unable to seek reelection due to term limits. Ms. Deeter is running for the seat, which encompasses Huron and Lorain counties, as a Republican.

Ms. Deeter has been a CRNA for more than 15 years in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She has owned Firelands Anesthesia in Willard, Ohio, since 2007 and has operated Firelands Medispa since 2021.

She has served as president of the Ohio State Association of Nurse Anesthetists and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"There are only a small handful of doctors and nurses elected to serve at the state level today, and I intend to use my experiences as a healthcare professional and as a business owner to find lasting solutions to our most pressing issues in Ohio," Ms. Deeter told The Chronicle.