The policy change CRNAs say they need most from the VA

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology urged the Veterans Health Administration to create national practice standards for nurse anesthesiologists that prioritize evidence-based education and training standards.

Certified registered nurse anesthetists are authorized to administer anesthesia at all levels in every state, and 24 states have opted out of Medicare supervision requirements, according to a Sept. 25 news release from the association. Many state laws do not require a physician anesthesiologist to fulfill supervisory roles.

Dru Riddle, DNP, CRNA, PhD, president of the AANA, said the VA should embrace a similar anesthesia care model.

"AANA believes that the VA facilities should be provided an opportunity to staff their anesthesia need in the way that works best for that facility," Dr. Riddle said in the release. "AANA maintains that physician anesthesiologists should be utilized in direct patient care to ensure all veterans have access to the care they need. Autonomous practice has been tried and proven effective in our military system, and there is no reason it should not be adopted by the Veterans Health Administration."