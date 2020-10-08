ASA installs Dr. Beverly Philip as president — 5 things to know

Beverly Philip, MD, was installed as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Philip succeeded Mary Dale Peterson, MD, during ASA's annual meeting, which took place Oct. 2-5. Michael Champeau, MD, was elected first vice president at the event.

2. During her one-year term as president, Dr. Philip intends to focus on COVID-19-related issues affecting anesthesiologists, including the availability of personal protective equipment and necessary drugs. She will also address "unfair Medicare payment cuts."

3. Dr. Philip's past titles at ASA include first vice president and vice president for scientific affairs. She has served on several ASA committees and chaired the committees on annual meeting oversight; quality management and departmental administration; and ambulatory surgical care.

4. Dr. Philip is immediate past president of the International Association for Ambulatory Surgery, as well as a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Medical Examiners.

5. From 1991-92, Dr. Philip was president of the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia, and from 2008-09, she was president of the Massachusetts Society of Anesthesiologists.

