Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 5 updates

Here are five anesthesiologists who have made headlines since March 5:

1. Pennsylvania anesthesiologist Richard Hubbell, MD, was charged with diverting fentanyl and Dilaudid by falsifying records and reports at an ASC and hospital. Dr. Hubbell allegedly diverted the substances by falsifying records to show the substances were administered to patients while working at Wyomissing-based Pennsylvania Eye and Ear Surgical Center and Berwick Hospital

2. Anesthesiologist and Texas state Rep. Tom Oliverson, MD, is running for Texas House speaker. A fourth-term representative, he will challenge current Speaker Dade Phelan, if he gets past his primary runoff election May 28.

3. Thomas Durick, MD, anesthesiologist at Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, joined Becker's to discuss how he believes the anesthesia provider shortage will accelerate consolidation.

4. Tariq Naseem, MD, anesthesiologist and interventionist at Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute, joined Becker's to discuss the changes needed to the anesthesia reimbursement model.

5. Bay Area Anesthesia, a division of Envision Physician Services, was recently affected by a data breach involving Bowden Barlow’s computer systems. Bay Area Anesthesia is a provider of anesthesia services to BayCare Surgery Center in Trinity, Fla. Bowden Barlow is a former third-party legal services provider of Bay Area Anesthesia.