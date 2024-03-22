Anesthesiologist charged with falsifying records, distributing fentanyl at ASC

Pennsylvania anesthesiologist Richard Hubbell, MD, has been charged with diverting fentanyl and Dilaudid by falsifying records and reports at an ASC and hospital.

Dr. Hubbell, 60, allegedly diverted the substances by falsifying records to show the substances were administered to patients while working at Wyomissing-based Pennsylvania Eye and Ear Surgical Center and Berwick Hospital, the state attorney general's office said in a March 22 news release.

He is charged with 32 felony counts of acquisition or obtaining of possession of a controlled substance and related misdemeanors.