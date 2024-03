Anesthesiologist and Texas state Rep. Tom Oliverson, MD, is running for Texas House speaker, Spectrum News 1 reported March 22.

A fourth-term representative, he will challenge current Speaker Dade Phelan, if he gets past his primary runoff election May 28.

Dr. Oliverson is a managing partner and practicing physician at Dallas-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners, the largest anesthesia group in Texas.