Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 stories to know

Here are four stories about anesthesiologists since June 17:

1. Wendy Rush, MD, an anesthesiologist at Northwestern Medicine in Evanston, Ill., was one of the physicians who assisted victims of a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., the Wilmington (Ohio) News Journal reported.

2. The federal government is cracking down on ASC-anesthesia provider arrangements. This includes anesthesia management services company Care Plus Management, its founders Paul Weir and John Morgan, MD, and 18 anesthesia entities Care Plus owned and operated, who agreed to pay $7.2 million to settle allegations of kickbacks and false claims.

3. Anesthesiologist salaries increased by only 1 percent between 2020 and 2021. Here are four stats to know.

4. Anesthesiologist Berend Mets, MD, retired as chair of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State's department of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine after two decades of work, the health system said July 6.