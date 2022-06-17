Anesthesia compensation: 4 stats to know 

Anesthesiologist salaries increased by only 1 percent between 2020 and 2021, according to a June blog post from Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO.

The post highlights key stats from the 2022 Medical Group Management Association survey, based on 2021 data from 156 practices.

Here are four stats to know:

1. Anesthesiologists saw an average pay increase of $4,441 from to $467,358.

2. Certified registered nurse anesthetists median compensation saw an increase of $5,733 to $198,071.

3. Anesthesiologists who made the median level of compensation worked an average of 2,080 hours per year, made retirement benefits of $37,500 and were allowed 280 hours in vacation time.

4. Anesthesiology pay by specialty:

Anesthesiology (general) : $467,358

Anesthesiology - cardiology: $538,670

Anesthesiology - pediatrics: $487,733

Anesthesiology - pain management: $510,606

