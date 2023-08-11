Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 notes

Here are three anesthesiologist-related stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3.

1. Anesthesiologists in Minnesota, the best state for healthcare according to rankings from personal finance website Wallethub, have an average salary of $393,290. Here are anesthesiologists' salaries in the five best and worst states for healthcare.

2. Anesthesiologist Roland Pinkney, MD, was cleared in a malpractice trial where he "danced, gestured and appeared to sing along to music" in a video filmed during a 2017 surgery.

3. Anesthesiology is the thirteenth wealthiest speciality. Here's three things you need to know about anesthesiologist wealth.