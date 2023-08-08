Anesthesiologists' salaries in the 5 best, worst states for healthcare

Anesthesiologists in Minnesota, the best state for healthcare according to rankings from personal finance website Wallethub, have an average salary of $393,290.

Salary data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and was updated April 25 to reflect information from 2022.

The WalletHub rankings, published July 31, scored states based on three main metrics: cost, access and outcomes.

Note: Salary data was not available for every state

The five best states for healthcare

1. Minnesota; Anesthesiologist salary: $393,290

2. Iowa; Anesthesiologist salary: $379,890

3. Rhode Island; Anesthesiologist salary: not available

4. North Dakota; Anesthesiologist salary: not available

5. Utah; Anesthesiologist salary: $262,830

The five worst states for healthcare

51. West Virginia; Anesthesiologist salary: $242,060

50. Mississippi; Anesthesiologist salary: not available

49. Alaska; Anesthesiologist salary: not available

48. Alabama; Anesthesiologist salary: $383,600

47. Louisiana; Anesthesiologist salary: not available