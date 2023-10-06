7 anesthesia updates

Here are seven anesthesia updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 19:

1. Kellie Deeter, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and nurse practitioner, announced her campaign for Ohio's 54th House District.

2. The median pay for anesthesiology physicians rose 10 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 "Physician Compensation and Productivity Report."

3. Medical billing company Arietis Health filed a data breach notice Oct. 2 with the Texas attorney general after discovering a hacking incident.

4. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology urged the Veterans Health Administration to create national practice standards for nurse anesthesiologists that prioritize evidence-based education and training standards.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to phase out the use of the anesthetic desflurane over the next several months, eliminating it systemwide by the end of 2023.

6. The Federal Trade Commission sued U.S. Anesthesia Partners and its creator, private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

7. Former Victorville, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Wendell Mark Street, MD, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally prescribing and distributing oxycodone to buyers.