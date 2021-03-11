New York hospital to open ASC

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital will open an ASC March 15, according to a March 11 report from Brooklyn Reader.

The six-story ASC, called the Center for Community Health, will have 12 operating rooms and six procedure rooms, along with waiting lounges and a pharmacy. It will include surgery, gastroenterology services, imaging and an infusion center.



The Center for Community Health will be the first major ambulatory care center to open in New York City's Brooklyn borough in 40 years. The ASC reflects the New York City-based hospital's commitment to more accessible, equitable care, CEO Steven Corwin, MD, told Brooklyn Reader.

