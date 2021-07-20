4-OR ASC proposed by Georgia health system awaits state decision

The Northeast Georgia Health System is seeking the state's approval to build a medical plaza in Braselton with a 25,000-square-foot ASC, according to The Gainesville Times.

The ASC would have four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and preoperative and recovery areas. The project would also include a 206-bed hospital and a 114,000-square-foot medical office building.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton was approved by the Georgia Department of Community Health for the ASC in early 2019, but nearby Northside Hospital opposed the decision.

In 2018, Northside Hospital was denied certificate-of-need approval to build the Braselton Specialty Surgery Center, which would have offered charity care to uninsured or underinsured patients and worked with local charity clinics for patient referrals, according to the report.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will meet Aug. 26 to decide on Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton's application.

"This request to the planning board is a part of our efforts to be prepared to start construction when we get final approval of the [certificate of need]," Anthony Williamson, the hospital's president told the publication. "In addition to the creation of new parking areas, it requests approval for use of existing available parking on the NGMC Braselton campus to serve the needs of patients visiting Medical Plaza 2."