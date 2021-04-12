10 GIs to know

Here are 10 more gastroenterologists to know:

Steven Dellon, MD. Dayton Gastroenterology (Beavercreek, Ohio). Dr. Dellon received his medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed a residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center; both are in Baltimore. He's an associate clinical professor at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Fairborn, Ohio.

Joel Friedlander, DO. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). Dr. Friedlander is a pediatric GI whose special interests include reflux, esophagitis and aerodigestive disorders. He's received multiple awards including the Teddy Bedrossian Compassionate Care Award in 2005.

Robert Goldklang, MD. Scripps Health (San Diego). Dr. Goldklang has practiced gastroenterology for more than 25 years. He's been honored as a top doctor by San Diego Magazine.

Michael Karasik, MD. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Dr. Karasik is known for performing complex procedures to remove deep tumors in the gastrointestinal tract. He received his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington and completed a residency at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Joshua Korzenik, MD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Dr. Korzenik is director of Brigham and Women's Hospital's crohns and colitis center. He was the lead author of a recent study about a bilayered chenodeoxycholic acid system and colon cramping.

Peter Maher, MD. Kadlec Clinic-Gastroenterology (Richland, Wash.). Dr. Maher's clinical interests include capsule endoscopy, liver disease and colorectal malignancy. He's a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Jeanette Mendez, MD. Scripps Health (San Diego). Dr. Mendez has more than 26 years of experience. She received her medical degree from the University of California San Francisco and completed residencies at Atlanta-based Emory University Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif.

Peter Rosenberg, MD. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.). Dr. Rosenberg has worked at Huntington Hospital since 2004. He was recently elected to the hospital's board of directors.

David Trowbridge, MD. MountainStar Healthcare (Cottonwood Heights, Utah). Dr. Trowbridge specializes in conditions including acid reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis. He received his medical degree from Columbia-based University of Missouri School of Medicine, and he completed a residency at Salt Lake City-based University of Utah School of Medicine.

Cynthia Yoshida, MD. University of Virginia Health (Charlottesville). Dr. Yoshida's clinical expertise includes colon cancer, endoscopy and rectal cancer. She was a recipient of the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable's 2021 80 Percent in Every Community National Achievement Award.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a GI for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 ASC administrators to know

Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

Will Biden, Congress be friendly to ASCs and physician ownership?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.