White House launches free COVID-19 test kits & more supply chain updates

Seven supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. The CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health faces a backlog of applications from manufacturers seeking regulatory approval for N95s and other air-filtering masks

2. The monoclonal antibody therapies made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which the omicron coronavirus variant has essentially rendered useless, are still in high use in 12 states.

3. All blood specimen collection tubes were added to the FDA's device shortage list on Jan. 19 amid an increase in demand and recent supply issues.

4. The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes. The move is putting pressure on manufacturers and distributors to bolster tight nationwide supplies.

5. Experts say many industries could face further supply chain disruptions if China imposes widespread lockdown measures to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

6. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said blood shortages forced the trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to close for several hours Jan. 10.

7. Sarnova HC, an Ohio-based medical supply corporation, announced its intent to invest $8.5 million in a medical logistics and distribution center in Greenwood, Ind.