Surgery center engineer, student & ER clinician team up to create 3D-printed face masks

A California Polytechnic State University student, a San Luis Obispo Surgery Center facility engineer and an emergency room clinician are using 3D printers to create N95 face masks, The Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. The San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based group has made five iterations of the mask and tested the design on 180 people to date.

2. Now that they've perfected the model, the group is waiting on the National Institutes of Health to approve the masks to get them to the medical community.

3. The group is also sharing their template publicly so other people with 3D printers can make masks.

