Supply chain disruptions stall construction, complicate care: 7 updates

Here are seven reports on supply chain issues from the last week:

1. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Jan. 30 announced a program to ship COVID-19 antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck directly to residents' homes for free, though supplies are limited.

2. The White House said Jan. 28 that 60 million households across the country have ordered COVID-19 testing kits through a new government website.

3. A state COVID-19 rapid test exchange program has ceased operation, and more states are stockpiling surplus supplies instead of donating to others with shortages.

4. Supply chain disruptions are complicating dialysis treatment for some patients in Texas. Dialysis treatment centers in Houston have shortened treatment times in response to a shortage of acid concentrate, a fluid used in the dialysis process.

5. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association on Jan. 27 called on those who are able to donate blood.

6. Sarnova HC, an Ohio-based medical supply corporation, announced its intent to invest $8.5 million in a medical logistics and distribution center in Greenwood, Ind.

7. Delays in delivery of construction materials and equipment caused a delay in the opening of a new hospital in Arkansas.