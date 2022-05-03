Supply chain disruptions not letting up & 4 more updates 

Supply chain issues are plaguing ASCs nationwide, and many healthcare and supply chain leaders predict these disruptions will continue.

Here are five supply chain updates:

1. Supply chain woes are likely to last for the "foreseeable future," Mike Roman, CEO of 3M, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg.

2. Seventy new COVID-19 cases in Beijing and an upcoming testing increase may lead to a new lockdown of China's capital city, raising concerns about its impact on global supply chains.

3. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., one of the world's largest shipping companies, has seen signs of port congestion easing.

4. A combination of international and domestic events in recent weeks have the potential to disrupt the U.S. supply chain. Here are five Becker's has reported on since April 7.

5. Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week.