Stryker, Smith+Nephew make 1st acquisitions of 2021

Two major orthopedic device companies made key acquisitions on Jan. 5.

Smith & Nephew bought Integra LifeSciences' extremity business for $240 million, and Stryker purchased OrthoSensor for an undisclosed amount. Smith+Nephew aims to strengthen its orthopedic line with Integra's shoulder replacement and upper extremities portfolio and plans to launch a new shoulder replacement system in 2022.

Stryker's acquisition of OrthoSensor will complement its robotic technology business. The company plans to combine OrthoSensor's MotionSense remote patient-monitoring wearables and mobile applications with its cloud-based data platform.

Both companies have noted strategies for ASCs. Stryker launched an ASC-focused business in July 2020 with more than 13,990 unique products for 22 specialties. Stryker offers cash flow optimizing agreements, deferred payment programs and leasing options to ASCs. Stryker's Mako robotic technology is also used in ASCs for joint replacement procedures.

Smith+Nephew also launched an ASC-focused strategy in February 2020 and added patient selection and care pathway tools in November. The strategy combines consultancy, training, robotics and patient optimization technologies for ASCs. The company has a platform that uses cloud-based applications to assist surgeons in patient selection, engagement and outcomes reporting.

