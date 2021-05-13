Pfizer shot OK'd for kids; more J&J blood clot cases found: 4 COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are four key updates on the COVID-19 vaccine from the last week:

1. The CDC has identified 28 cases of serious blood clots among the more than 8.7 million people in the U.S. who have received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a CDC official said May 12.

2. The FDA, on May 10, has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children as young as 12.

3. States won't receive any doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week, four sources told Politico May 11.

4. Moderna said May 6 its COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective in adolescents ages 12-17, according to an initial analysis of a phase 2/3 trial.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.