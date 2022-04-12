More supply chain disruptions expected & 6 other updates

While global supply chain disruptions resulting from China's lockdowns to curb COVID-19 outbreaks have been minor, experts say that major disruptions are a growing possibility, The Guardian reported recently.

"The longer the current wave lasts, the greater the chance," for bigger disruptions, Alex Holmes of Capital Economics told The Guardian in an April 6 article.

Six more updates:

1. Walmart is raising the starting pay for truck drivers to $95,000 to $110,000 as part of its new private fleet development program that aims to expand the retailer's driver workforce.

2. Global Healthcare Exchange named 78 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club, which honors organizations that achieved the highest levels of automation. Here are the 78 providers.

3. The FDA is alerting healthcare providers to a recall and change in reprocessing instructions for certain urological endoscopes manufactured by Karl Storz.

4. Inventory costs and warehousing prices reached record high levels in March, according to the Logistics Managers' Index Report.

5. The U.S. is further restricting access to GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 antibody drug sotrovimab in response to research suggesting it is ineffective against the omicron subvariant BA.2.

6. Cardinal Health plans to build a 574,670-square-foot medical distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.