Medline tapped as exclusive medical supplier for Mass General Brigham ASCs

Medline has been tapped as the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for Boston-based Mass General Brigham's healthcare network, including for its ASCs.

Medline and Mass General have entered into a multiyear agreement, after Mass General spent the last 25 years partnered with a different vendor.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medline aided Mass General Brigham in expanding its storage capacity with third-party logistics solutions.

Mass General will also use Medline's supply chain optimization and logistical expertise to advance its supply chain, according to a Feb. 27 press release.

As part of the agreement, Medline analysts will work on-site at Mass General to address caregiver needs.