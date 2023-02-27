Medline tapped as exclusive medical supplier for Mass General Brigham ASCs

Claire Wallace -  

Medline has been tapped as the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for Boston-based Mass General Brigham's healthcare network, including for its ASCs. 

Medline and Mass General have entered into a multiyear agreement, after Mass General spent the last 25 years partnered with a different vendor. 

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medline aided Mass General Brigham in expanding its storage capacity with third-party logistics solutions. 

Mass General will also use Medline's supply chain optimization and logistical expertise to advance its supply chain, according to a Feb. 27 press release. 

As part of the agreement, Medline analysts will work on-site at Mass General to address caregiver needs. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast