How the Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect the health supply chain and 6 more updates

Four experts spoke with Becker's Hospital Review on how the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will affect the country's supply chain.

"We don't have a lot of manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for a lot of these materials," said Willy Shih, PhD, professor of management practice in business administration at Harvard Business School in Boston. "And so even though the costs are high, the impact we'll see, and we've been seeing, over the last few months is record levels of imports just because that's where the sources are and whatever the costs are, we have to pay that."

Here are six more supply chain updates from the last week:

1. China's "zero tolerance" approach to COVID-19 outbreaks has led to restrictions that will further disrupt global supply chains amid the country's worst surge since 2020.

2. Baxter recalled more than 277,000 infusion pumps because of the risk of the device failing to notify users of repeated upstream occlusion events.

3. ACON Laboratories recalled unauthorized and misbranded counterfeit COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

4. The FDA issued a notification order to Philips Respironics requiring the company to notify customers of the company’s recall of 3.5 million ventilators.

5. Patient advocacy groups are voicing concerns that a federal policy blocking Mexican nationals from entering the U.S. to donate plasma could cause shortages of critical drugs used to treat neurological and autoimmune diseases.

6. Columbus, Ohio-based American Nitrile will receive $105 million in debt financing to aid in the completion of a glove manufacturing plant in Grove City.