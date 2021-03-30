How DJO is making its push into the ASC market

Medical device company DJO's investment in Insight Medical Systems is its latest move to break into the orthopedic ASC space.

The computer-assisted surgery technology market has been growing at a compound annual rate of 32 percent, according to a March 30 news release. That growth, coupled with an increased shift of total joint replacements from hospitals to ASCs, has many surgeons thinking about adopting new technology in their own practices.

However, ASCs are often held back by the cost and size of technologies like robots. Surgeons have to balance the clinical benefit of technology with the potential added cost and time associated with acquiring it.

DJO's strategic investment will let Insight leverage its sales channels to launch ARVIS, an augmented reality system with proprietary hardware for joint replacements. ARVIS will also be compatible with Empowr, DJO's single-tray implant system for hip and knee replacements.

In the past year, DJO grew its Empowr line with two systems to boost surgical efficiency. It also acquired Trilliant Surgical, a leader in foot and ankle implants, and Stryker's STAR ankle and finger arthroplasty lines.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 ASC administrators to know

Why an independent ASC in California steers clear of private equity

Did the pandemic change ASC-hospital relationships?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.