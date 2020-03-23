ASC supply chain tip of the day: Weigh storage convenience, risk

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN, shared tips for ASCs to improve inventory management practices on the company's blog.

One insight she shared:

"As your number of supply storage locations increases, so does the potential for supplies to be misplaced and eventually expire. When considering adding a new storage location, determine if it's truly worthwhile. Staff will often request a new location for convenience. Weigh that convenience against potential risk."

