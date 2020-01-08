ASC supply chain tip of the day: Involve stakeholders

Grant Thornton's Operations Transformation Principal Jeff Berman shared supply chain insights with Becker’s ASC Review.

A tip he shared:

“As the healthcare industry braces for a new era of transformation and increasing margin pressure, leaders are reassessing their organization's ability to unlock value. Many leaders are looking to the supply chain as a value enabler by conducting process optimization and implementing new operating models that rapidly drive out costs. Involving key stakeholders across finance, supply chain and clinical operations is critical to breaking down barriers and driving a common goal of efficiency and effectiveness.”

