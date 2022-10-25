A vice president's tips on cost reduction and 6 more supply chain updates

Here are seven supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Oct. 12:

1. Lazurite and Mentronix partnered to launch the ArthroFree wireless camera. Under the agreement, Mendtronix will supply the kitting and fulfillment logistics support for the system at the company's Pittsburgh facility.

2. Columbia, Md.-based single-use endoscopy developer Ambu opened a 323,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to ramp up supply production.

3. Ten ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss their top priorities through the end of the year, touching on topics including supply chain management, staff retention and more.

4. Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that are seeking supply chain expertise as of Oct. 20.

5. As the federal supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dwindles, a company spokesperson predicts the doses may cost between $110 and $130 each once it is sold commercially.

6. In response to strong demands in the region, medical office space vacancy rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are more than a percentage point below the five-year average. The limited medical office space remaining and population increases in the region will likely lead to increasing prices until new construction surfaces.

7. Prashanth Bala, vice president of ASC operations at Shields Health in Quincy, Mass., shared tips on lowering ASC operating costs with Becker's on Oct. 21.