6 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Here are six supply chain updates from the last week:

1. The most recent supply chain disruption from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the decommissioning of Antonov aircrafts, Ukrainian cargo "mega planes." The sidelining of the aircraft is affecting various industries and satellite shipments.

2. As supply chain shortages persist across the country, suppliers are seeking alternative solutions to find equipment. Particularly, the shortage of raw materials is making it difficult for suppliers to repair broken devices and fulfill other new requests.

3. White House officials said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated supply chain issues and it will continue to cause disruptions once the pandemic ends.

4. Advocates of kidney disease patients wrote White House officials, urging them to address staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions at dialysis centers.

5. Johnson & Johnson must pay $302 million to California for "deceptive marketing" of pelvic mesh implants that can cause serious vaginal pain and damage.

6. Global Healthcare Exchange named 78 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club honoring organizations that achieved the highest levels of automation.