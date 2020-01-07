3 ways ASCs can save on supply chain costs through partnerships

Working with a supply chain distributor or partner can help improve operations for ASCs, according to Medline's Outpatient Outcomes magazine.

Three ways ASC partnerships save money:

1. Streamlines orders. Using one supply chain partner at a time can streamline the ordering process and save money.

2. Cuts waste. ASCs can work with their supply chain partner to reprocess and reuse devices and supplies, reducing waste and supply chain spend.

3. Saves time. Compiling custom supply packs and trays through an ASCs supply chain partner can save time compared to ordering supplies separately. And time is money.

Read more here.



