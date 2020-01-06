3 ways ASCs can improve supply chain case-costing

Amanda Frith, vice president of supply chain operations for ASC management company Surgical Care Affiliates, shared case-costing tips with Medline's Outpatient Outcomes magazine.

Three things to know:

1. Gather data. Collecting data on the supply cost per case is a good place to start. Data to pay attention to includes procurement costs for implants and other supplies and supply cost differences between physicians.

2. Work with physicians. Sharing supply cost data with physicians can help them identify areas where they can lower costs in their procedures.

3. Make small changes. Identifying a few key areas to cut costs can lead to more specific, data-centric conversations about how to reduce spend.

