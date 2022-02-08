Firm aims to raise $10.8M in equity from Arizona ASC building

Investment firm Capital Square 1301 acquired a new medical office building and ASC in Yuma, Ariz.

"Medical facilities such as this are some of the most desirable assets in the nation," Capital Square founder and CEO Louis Rogers said in a Feb. 8 news release. The firm is looking to raise $10.8 million in equity on the property from accredited investors.

The facility was built in 2021, Capital Square said Feb. 8. Its surgery center was built for cardiovascular practice Comprehensive Integrated Care, based in Gilbert, Ariz.