Masson Spine Institute adds disc replacement surgeon to Utah ASC

Armen Khachatryan, MD, joined the Masson Spine Institute's ASC in Park City, Utah.

Robert Masson, MD, founder of Orlando, Fla.-based Masson Spine Institute, announced the center's partnership with Dr. Armen Khachatryan in an April 3 LinkedIn post.

"We share a wonderful vision for destination spine surgery for disc disorders, cervical arthroplasty, spondylolisthesis and minimally invasive sports spine surgery," Dr. Masson wrote. "We have full capacity for teaching labs across [the] industry and already have several industry partners resuming functional training in advanced spine surgery at our facility."

Dr. Khachatryan founded the first spinal disc replacement center in Utah in 2014. He also was director of the spine center at Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

He earned his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

