Florida spine practice opening satellite center in Utah — 3 details

Masson Spine Institute is opening a satellite ASC in Park City, Utah, according to Robert Masson, MD, the practice's medical director and founder.

Three things to know:

1. The 11,000-square-foot ASC will begin rolling out spine surgery services in mid-May. It is fully accredited.

2. Masson Spine Institute physicians specialize in cervical and lumbar disc herniations, cervical arthroplasty, lumbar spondylolisthesis, and microsurgical decompressions and reconstructions.

3. The practice has been serving patients at its Orlando, Fla., location for two decades.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.