Dr. Mark McFarland debuts spine navigation system at Virginia hospital

Spine surgeon Mark McFarland, DO, was reportedly the first person to perform an outpatient lumbar fusion in the Peninsula region with Medacta's MySpine patient-specific navigation system.

The patient was a 42-year-old woman, and the surgery was done at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Va., according to a May 18 news release.

"Using a CT scan of their lumbar spine, my patients get a strategically planned spine surgery customized to their specific anatomy, which reduces their surgical and radiation exposure while helping to maximize surgical accuracy," Dr. McFarland said. "The procedure is tissue and muscle-sparing and allows for smaller incisions, less blood loss, faster recovery, and uncompromised fusion rates, all of which are extremely beneficial for my patients."

