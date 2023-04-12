DISC Surgery Center recognized for complex spine outcomes

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was recognized by the Validation Institute for its complex spine outcomes.

The Validation Institute used a data-driven approach to analyze the ASC's records and found there were no infections, hospitalizations or surgical revisions among complex spine patients, DISC said in an April 12 news release. DISC was awarded a special seal, and the Validation Institute will provide up to a $25,000 guarantee under its Credibility Guarantee Program.

DISC has a long history of complex spine care. Over 11 years, 2,513 patients had complex spine surgery with no postoperative infections within 90 days, no unplanned hospital admissions after surgery and no revisions within 90 days of surgery.

DISC Surgery Center has maintened a 97 percent patient satisfaction rate and was approved by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care five consecutive times.