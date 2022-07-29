8 recent outpatient spine developments

Here are eight outpatient spine developments Becker's has reported on since May 6:

1. Vail-Summit (Colo.) Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery will be the first adopters of Accelus' minimally-invasive surgery robot that helps with pedicle screw placement during lumbar spine fixation procedures.

2. Xenco Medical launched its Multilevel CerviKit for outpatient spine surgery.

3. Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.) launched a robotic-assisted surgery program.

4. Christiana Spine Center in Newark, Del., was hit by a ransomware attack that could have exposed patients' protected health information.

5. Cleveland Clinic is building a neurological institute in Cleveland that will provide inpatient and outpatient care, surgical services and research laboratories.

6. Gainesville, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga.

7. National Spine and Pain Centers, a network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, added 12 locations and an ASC to its network.

8. The Surgery Center of Merrimack Valley in North Chelmsford, Mass., performed its first outpatient total knee replacement.