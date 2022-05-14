Cleveland Clinic announces new 1M-square-foot neurological center

Cleveland Clinic is building a new neurological institute in Cleveland that will provide inpatient and outpatient care, surgical services and research laboratories.

Currently, the Cleveland Clinic's neurological services are offered at various locations on its main campus. The new neurological institute will bring all of those services to an independent building, separate from the existing campus, according to a May 13 news release.

A 150,000-square-foot expansion to the Cole Eye Institute was also announced, and the two projects will add more than 2,000 indirect and 7,500 direct jobs.

Construction of the expanded eye institute is expected to be completed in late 2025, and the neurological institute will be completed by the end of 2026.