Xenco Medical adds single-use cervical spine instruments, implants for ASCs

Xenco Medical launched its Multilevel CerviKit for outpatient spine surgery.

CerviKit is an expansion of the company's single-use spine technology and has sets of implants and instruments for two-, three- and four-level anterior spine procedures, according to a June 14 news release. It is optimized for ASCs, Xenco said.

Options in the kit include an optimally thin profile, an intuitive locking mechanism and a dual textured surface for fixation. The expanded portfolio of tools can strengthen an ASC's ability to overcome sterilization bottlenecks and provide care, according to the release.