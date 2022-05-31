Delaware physician group latest spine practice to suffer ransomware attack

Christiana Spine Center, a nine-physician group in Newark, Del., was hit by a ransomware attack that could have exposed patients' protected health information.

On Feb. 25, the group "discovered unauthorized activity" on its system and launched an internal investigation and confirmed its network had been accessed by an unauthorized party after a ransomware attack, according to a May 31 news release.

Files including patient names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance identification numbers and personal health information may have been accessed during the incident.

Christiana Spine Center is offering free identity monitoring services to patients and "taking steps that will prevent this from happening again," CEO Amy Roberts said in the release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Other spine practices that reported cyberattacks this year include Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers, Oradell-based New Jersey Brain and Spine and IRise Florida Spine and Joint Institute in Boca Raton.