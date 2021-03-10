Dr. Jeffrey Carlson implants MRI-compatible spinal cord stimulator in Virginia ASC

Jeffrey Carlson, MD, implanted Boston Scientific's MRI-compatible spinal cord stimulator in a procedure at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News.

The WaveWriter Alpha ImageReady MRI Compatible Spinal Cord Stimulator was designed for patients who suffer from chronic pain and did not find relief from alternative treatments.

The device differs from other stimulators because it can be used in an MRI machine and will allow the patient to continue to undergo diagnostic testing if additional procedures arise.

The procedure was performed on a 62-year-old female patient. She said she had relief from her chronic pain.

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center has seven orthopedic surgeons and two pain management specialists.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.