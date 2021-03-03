Dr. Alen Nourian takes his spine practice solo

Alen Nourian, MD, recently left Ventura (Calif.) Orthopedics to launch a solo practice in Southern California.

His practice focuses on artificial disc replacement and outpatient surgery. He has locations in Beverly Hills, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Rancho Cucamonga and North Hollywood, seeing 20 to 30 patients per day.

He said he decided to start a solo practice to have more control over care delivery.

"I wanted my patients to have a unique and customized experience," he told Becker's. "In my solo practice, I am able to communicate with patients directly through my patient portal and can answer patient questions or concerns very quickly. I am able to offer patients appointments after hours as well as on weekends."

He anticipates growing his practice by incorporating robotic and navigation technology.

Dr. Nourian earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles and completed his residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York City. He also completed a fellowship at the San Diego Center of Spinal Disorders, now part of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

