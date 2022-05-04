5 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 5 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.) Fox Valley Orthopedics has seven offices in Illinois and two spine surgeons. The ASC was the first in Illinois to offer and perform same-day total shoulder replacement surgery. Eric Bartel, MD, is one of just a few surgeons in the state to perform three-piece total ankle replacements. Vishal Mehta, MD, is credited with pioneering ProChondrix augmentation surgery.

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.)

Heartland Surgery Center opened May 17, 2001. The facility has about 50 employees, a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area and two procedure rooms.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center was founded more than 30 years ago. It is an 11,000-square-foot, physician-owned and operated multispecialty ASC. It offers transparent prices, including the surgeon fee, surgery center fee and anesthesia fee, for more than 220 procedures. The center says it is the only ASC in Southern Utah with overnight capabilities.