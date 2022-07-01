10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

BioSpine Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

BioSpine Institute says its physicians have performed more than 40,000 spine procedures and treated 70,000 patients over 16 years, with zero infections in more than 12 years. Five physicians operate out of the center, which spans five locations and two surgery centers — one in Tampa and one in Orlando.

Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova, Tenn.)

The Campbell Clinic Spine Center was founded by Willis Campbell, MD, who opened his first clinic in 1909. The center has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1959, and 51 physicians operate out of its three outpatient clinics and two ambulatory centers.

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.)

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center is a Tidewater Orthopaedics affiliate. The ASC's physicians specialize in one or two body parts. Collectively, they performed over 3,600 procedures in 2020, according to the center. The ASC boasts an infection rate below 0.1 percent.

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint

Missoula Bone & Joint was founded in 1956, and its ASC was founded in 2001. It opened a new surgery center Dec. 9, 2019. The new two-story facility has four surgical suites and four private recovery rooms.

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

The Mobile Surgery Center was opened in 1984 by a group of local physicians. The ASC is partnered with Surgical Care Affiliates and houses 18 orthopedic surgeons.

Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center

Muskegon Surgery Center is jointly owned by Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and local physicians. It is the second ASC in the nation to offer the Mazor X Stealth Robotic Guidance platform for spine surgery. The facility houses six spine specialists.

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center operates out of 11 locations in Arkansas, including Arkadelphia, Bryant, Conway, Camden, Clinton, Heber Springs and Monticello. OrthoArkansas houses 12 spine specialists.

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

The Orthopedic Surgery Center opened in 2006 and is the only Baton Rouge-area surgery center to offer outpatient total joint replacement. The facility houses four spine surgeons working out of five operating rooms.

Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC (Charleston, S.C.)

The Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC is a 65,000-square-foot facility featuring six outpatient procedure rooms with overnight capabilities. It offers an in-house pharmacy, as well as MRI, MEG, digital X-ray and fluoroscopy services. Four surgeons and eight physician assistants operate out of Southeastern Spine Institute.

Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.)

Glenn L. Keiper, MD, and several associates opened the Spine Surgery Center of Eugene in 2007. It was designed to accommodate the needs of spine patients, and it is a state-of-the-art facility, licensed by the state of Oregon. It is certified by CMS and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The center is led by CEO Anthony Ballenger, RN.