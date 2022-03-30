10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 that do:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Advanced Orthopedic Center (Port Charlotte, Fla.)

Advanced Orthopedic Center was recognized by the Port Charlotte Sun as the Best Orthopedic Practice for 2020. The practice announced in July the addition of two surgeons.

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.)

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center is governed by a six-member board of directors. The center is a member of Virginia group practice Tidewater Orthopaedics, which has been operating for over 40 years. Eight physicians operate out of CarePlex, which is accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Desert Institute for Spine Care (Phoenix)

Anthony Yeung, MD, founded the Squaw Peak Surgical Facility in 1998, and nine years later he and his son Christopher Yeung, MD, were joined by Justin Field, MD, to form the Desert Institute for Spine Care. Six orthopedic surgeons now operate out of DISC's five locations across Arizona. Dr. Anthony Yeung developed the Yeung Endoscopic Spine System, a pioneering arthroscopic spine surgery instrument system.

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

Gold Coast Surgicenter, located just off of Chicago's Magnificent Mile, offers services in hand, wrist, elbow, spine, neck, and total and partial joint replacement. The center's 15 physicians include Brian Cole, MD, host of the "Sports Medicine Weekly" podcast, and team doctors for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.)

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility that was built in 2013. It is accredited by The Joint Commission and features three operating rooms, six overnight rooms, four preoperative bays, four pain management bays and two post-anesthesia bays. The center's physicians are led by CEO Scott Dhupar, MD. The center offers services in artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, traumatic injuries and arthroscopy.

The Orthopaedic and Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)

The Orthopaedic and Spine Center of Southern Colorado opened in September 2014. The ASC and 24-hour recovery center employs 19 physicians offering services in foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, joint reconstruction, spine surgery, pain management and sports medicine.

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Founded in 1989, the Presidio Surgery Center is a California Pacific Medical Center affiliate and is accredited by The Joint Commission. Medical director Dan Perlov, MD, leads the 18 orthopedic surgeons and two spine specialists operating out of the center.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center is an 11,000-square-foot facility and the only ASC in southern Utah with overnight capabilities. The ASC boasts a 99.6 percent patient satisfaction rate and an infection rate of 0.037 percent, 70 times lower than the national average of 2.6 percent. The center has posted transparent surgery prices online since 2014.

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center is a 7,200-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and a special procedure room. The center is home to 12 physicians specializing in orthopedics, spine surgery, podiatry, pain management, gynecology, and ear, nose and throat.

Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown, Tenn.)

Wolf River Surgery Center is one of two ASCs within Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics. The practice also has five locations. Its mission is "to provide unsurpassed patient care while being recognized as a leader in teaching and research in the profession of orthopedic surgery."