ENT and Allergy Associates moves into independent physician's office

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates expanded into New York City after an ENT moved offices.

Independent physician William Portnoy, MD, of Manhattan-based Chelsea Otolaryngology is moving to Florida and transitioning his practice to ENT and Allergy Associates physicians starting May 1, according to a March 26 news release. ENTs Anna Aronzon, MD, and Edward Nahm, MD, will staff the office with allergists Hale Yarmohammadi, MD, and Robert Sporter, MD.

ENT and Allergy Associates previously acquired the assets of two other independent practices in Garden City and West Nyack in New York.

