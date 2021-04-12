5 key updates in ENT in the past 60 days

Here are five key updates from ENT companies and practices over the past two months:

1. Menlo Park, Calif.-based Intersect ENT launched its Straight Delivery System packaged with the Propel Mini sinus implant in the U.S.

2. Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates formed a clinical partnership with RefuahHealth to provide care to underserved communities. The practice also signed a three-year contract extension with Cigna.

3. Two ENTs who practiced across the street from each other merged under the Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center Network.

4. Boston-based Mass Eye and Ear named Michael Gilmore, PhD, its first chief scientific officer.

5. Franklin (Tenn.) Surgery Center, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate, is the first ASC in Tennessee to perform an Inspire Therapy procedure, a treatment for sleep apnea, in the ambulatory setting.

