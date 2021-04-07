ENT group with 220 specialists extends deal with Cigna

ENT and Allergy Associates, based in Tarrytown, N.Y., signed a three-year contract extension with Cigna.

The contract, which went into effect April 1, brings ENT and Allergy Associates' 220 specialists and subspecialists in New York and New Jersey into Cigna's network.

"This recent contract extension exemplifies our commitment to crafting fair and mutually beneficial contracts with insurance carriers," said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates.

The practice provides ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care at more than 40 offices. In March, the company acquired the practice of William Portnoy, MD, in Manhattan, with plans for three of its physicians to staff the office. The practice was the third acquired in New York this year.

