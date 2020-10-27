SCA surgery center launches total joint program — 4 quick notes

Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford (N.J.) launched its total joint replacement program, Surgical Care Affiliates announced Oct. 26.

Four quick notes:

1. It is one of the first SCA centers with active peripheral vascular, cardiovascular revascularization medicine, spine and total joint programs.

2. Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford is led by CEO Jordan Anderson and Director of Nursing Denise Acuna, RN.

3. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the center has a team of 40-plus board-eligible and board-certified physicians.

4. SCA is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.

