OrthoGrid launches hip-replacement software

OrthoGrid Systems launched its OrthoGrid Hip software application Feb. 23, the company announced.

The software is the latest for OrthoGrid's system. It assists providers with intraoperative alignment for total hip arthroplasty.

OrthoGrid Hip has a series of tools that assist surgeons during THA including an overlay feature, a cup inclination tool and a tool that allows for precise leg length and hip offset measurements.

The FDA-cleared OrthoGrid Hip Feb. 18.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.