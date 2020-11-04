Ohio ASC has logged 13,000+ outpatient joint replacements: 3 details

White Fence Surgical Suites in New Albany, Ohio, has performed thousands of outpatient joint replacement surgeries since its inception in 2013 and continues to grow its program.

Three details:



1. White Fence Surgical Suites performed its 10,000th outpatient joint replacement on Aug. 18 and now has more than 13,000 joint replacements logged at the center, according to White Fence Surgical President and CEO Keith Berend, MD.



2. The ASC partners with JIS Orthopedics, where surgeons have performed more than 70,000 procedures since the practice opened in 1972.

3. White Fence Surgical Suites services include total hip and knee replacements, shoulder replacements and surgery for sports-related injuries.

